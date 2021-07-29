Rdesign type

Gart Finance (SOLANA)

Gart Finance (SOLANA) landscape cover header headerdesign coverdesign bannerdesign banner ui badge badgelogo branding illustration icon logo design
The Start of my new layout timeline for dribbble.
I will try to keep it as professional as possible.

Tidy and easy to catch the eye for each and every shots. With high quality resolution for each shots as well.

This design was for Gart Finance, but sadly the project has found that it was too hard to continue therefore this is only for my portfolios.

