Gart Finance (SOLANA)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Start of my new layout timeline for dribbble.
I will try to keep it as professional as possible.
Tidy and easy to catch the eye for each and every shots. With high quality resolution for each shots as well.
This design was for Gart Finance, but sadly the project has found that it was too hard to continue therefore this is only for my portfolios.