Team Alpha

"The Glowing Jar" Luxurious Line art Logo design

Team Alpha
Team Alpha
Hire Me
  • Save
"The Glowing Jar" Luxurious Line art Logo design luxury candle logo royal candle logo candle logo fashion elegant luxury branding elegant logo luxury brand logo luxury logo cosmetics logo feminine logo girlish logo floral logo botanical logo minimal logos line art logo logo design minimal line art logo minimalist logo logo
"The Glowing Jar" Luxurious Line art Logo design luxury candle logo royal candle logo candle logo fashion elegant luxury branding elegant logo luxury brand logo luxury logo cosmetics logo feminine logo girlish logo floral logo botanical logo minimal logos line art logo logo design minimal line art logo minimalist logo logo
Download color palette
  1. Revision-03-01.jpg
  2. Revision-03-02.jpg

Feel free to knock me
---------------------------------
Mail: asifzaman181007@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +8801762955054

Edit

Team Alpha
Team Alpha
Logo & Brand identity designer
Hire Me

More by Team Alpha

View profile
    • Like