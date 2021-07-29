Maria Miguel Cardeiro

Berlim Timtim

Maria Miguel Cardeiro
Maria Miguel Cardeiro
Berlim Timtim bakery sweets drawing illustration illustrator branding offline photoshop vector flyer
A flyer for a street food business that sells a typical portuguese sweet at the beach during the summer season.

Maria Miguel Cardeiro
Maria Miguel Cardeiro

