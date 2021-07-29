Raihanc Designs

Phelex P letter Modern Logo Design

Raihanc Designs
Raihanc Designs
  • Save
Phelex P letter Modern Logo Design graphic design symbol typography letter mark gradient vector icon app illustration p letter minimal modern brand identity identity branding logo design design logo
Download color palette

Hi there, That is a Modern Logo ,try to make something cool.
How is it please let me know ???
--------------------------------------------------
Mail : raihanchy8421@gmail.com
Num : +8801884276759
--------------------------------------------------
Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Raihanc Designs
Raihanc Designs

More by Raihanc Designs

View profile
    • Like