Farzad Ban
3drops

Introducing OFC

Farzad Ban
3drops
Farzad Ban for 3drops
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Say hello to OFC (Order from Chaos).
Home of Roadmap, Slim and Sincere. A new software studio, shipping simple tools for focused work.

Watch that C in this video. 👀
More on @OFC_Software.

3drops
3drops
We futureproof organisations.
Hire Us

More by 3drops

View profile
    • Like