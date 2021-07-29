FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

Kurzner Group

Kurzner Group icon mortgage clean real estate home letter k illustration design logotype branding modern simplemakeitperfect simple designlogo logo
Kurzner Group is one of the U.S.'s Top Real Estate Agent Teams. Looking for a clean, 2 dimensional logo.

