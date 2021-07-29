Advisor NOW using state of the art AR (Augmented reality) technology, AdvisorNOW plans to be similar to Uber in the technical advice space, where support people who are at home can remotely ("I see what you see") help someone needing advice.

AdvisorNow has 2 target markets:

1. "B2C" technical repair advice and training to the Do it yourselfer ,

2. "B2B" the enterprise technician who needs help.