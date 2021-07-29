Recycling Infographic | Kerteminde Forsyning

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These are two infographics made for Kerteminde Forsyning.
The first one is to showcase the cycle of what happens to the organic food waste that people throw in their garbage bins, and how Kerteminde Forsyning makes use of it.
The second one in the attachments provides an insight to the rules of access roads and pruning. How things need to be in order to ensure a proper working environment for the garbage workers.