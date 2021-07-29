Erna Gunnars

Recycling Infographic | Kerteminde Forsyning vector illustration vector illustrator recycling illustration guide instruction infographic illustration green solutions graphic design environmentally friendly design colorful
These are two infographics made for Kerteminde Forsyning.

The first one is to showcase the cycle of what happens to the organic food waste that people throw in their garbage bins, and how Kerteminde Forsyning makes use of it.

The second one in the attachments provides an insight to the rules of access roads and pruning. How things need to be in order to ensure a proper working environment for the garbage workers.

