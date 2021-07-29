Nafiza E Meem

Event Corner - An Event Discovery App

Nafiza E Meem
Nafiza E Meem
  • Save
Event Corner - An Event Discovery App light mode modern design clean design mobile app design ux event app uxdesign ui
Download color palette

Hello, Sharing my first complete project, Event Corner. You can read full case study on my Behance. Would love to get some feedbacks. Feedbacks always keep me motivated to practice and create new stuffs. Thank You!
Press L to ❤️
Behance: https://www.behance.net/nafizameem

Nafiza E Meem
Nafiza E Meem

More by Nafiza E Meem

View profile
    • Like