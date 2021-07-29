aefirit

Modern Manta Ray Logo

aefirit
aefirit
  • Save
Modern Manta Ray Logo flowing movement kinetic relaxing for sale branding organic animal aquatic minimalist logo ocean marine sea abstract simple modern stingray manta ray manta
Download color palette

A beautiful design of a manta ray, consists of a simplification of the animal posing in the shape of a curve and with lines that follow its anatomy in the upper part, projecting movement and fluidity. The simplicity of the form gives it a clean, light and modern look.

Thank you for watching! :)

This logo is ready for sale here:
Buy This Logo

Also, you can see all my logos for sale here:
See Catalog

aefirit
aefirit

More by aefirit

View profile
    • Like