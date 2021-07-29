Modern Manta Ray Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A beautiful design of a manta ray, consists of a simplification of the animal posing in the shape of a curve and with lines that follow its anatomy in the upper part, projecting movement and fluidity. The simplicity of the form gives it a clean, light and modern look.
Thank you for watching! :)
