Jordyn Gleason

Moonstruck Logo

Jordyn Gleason
Jordyn Gleason
  • Save
Moonstruck Logo videography illustration brand identity design custom type logo typography identity custom logo creative brand branding
Download color palette

Moonstruck Pictures is a Utah based videography duo obsessed with capturing the real and authentic. We worked together to design a logo that encapsulates the nostalgic dreaminess that comes with looking back to the past. Their pieces are moments suspended in time taking their clients back to specific places and feelings. This logo represents the ethereal experience they create when filming their subjects.

Jordyn Gleason
Jordyn Gleason

More by Jordyn Gleason

View profile
    • Like