Leif Jensen
Galactic Ideas

Cordova Winter 20/21

Leif Jensen
Galactic Ideas
Leif Jensen for Galactic Ideas
Hire Us
  • Save
Cordova Winter 20/21 apre ski ski apparel skiing design web uxdesign galactic ideas webdesign shopify
Download color palette

Cordova's craft is designing tailored ski and après ski apparel for women who love to explore rich illustrious environments and like to feel beautiful while doing it.

Visit the website now: https://cordova.co/

Galactic Ideas
Galactic Ideas
Full-Service Creative Design Agency
Hire Us

More by Galactic Ideas

View profile
    • Like