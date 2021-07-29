Jay Higginbotham

Locke Merchandise

Locke Merchandise vintage grit texture burgers bbq shirts merch concrete houston
Some merch work for Locke, a Precast Concrete co. here in Houston. They liked the idea of creating faux version of Locke as different businesses, like a BBQ spot, or a burger joint. Had fun making these!

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Full-time freelance designer living in Houston, Texas.
