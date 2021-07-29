FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

We make tools that make collaboration about people, not tools. We help people at work ask for, and get feedback on their work from their team - in a way where everyone feels valued and connected, even in a remote world.

I’m interested in pictorial logos. It was meant to show that we're connecting people on your team, even in a remote world.

