FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

RM. KHAS PANGKALAN BUN

FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA
FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA
  • Save
RM. KHAS PANGKALAN BUN indonesia borneo food borneo line art food and beverage restaurant icon illustration design logotype branding modern simplemakeitperfect logo simple designlogo
Download color palette

Restaurants that provide a variety of Kalimantan's food, especially Pangkalan Bun. This restaurant is located in the Pasir Panjang. It has a natural theme and has a very cozy place due to many trees around it.

FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA
FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

More by FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

View profile
    • Like