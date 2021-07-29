Salistech - Brand Identity for Technology Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Salistech Limited is a technology company that focuses on information technology products and services for small to medium-size enterprises.
The keywords for the visual direction of this project were recognisability and simplicity.