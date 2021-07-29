Ikechukwu Emerenini

Salistech - Brand Identity for Technology Company

Ikechukwu Emerenini
Ikechukwu Emerenini
  • Save
Salistech - Brand Identity for Technology Company design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Salistech Limited is a technology company that focuses on information technology products and services for small to medium-size enterprises.
The keywords for the visual direction of this project were recognisability and simplicity.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Ikechukwu Emerenini
Ikechukwu Emerenini

More by Ikechukwu Emerenini

View profile
    • Like