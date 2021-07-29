010 - Aura

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello everyone!
I just finished my Daily Design, a homepage for yoga enthusiast . This issue is that yoga has derived from it's true purpose; which is self-enlightenment not an exercise or workout you do and post about it.
That's why I created AURA a place were you can focus on the journey to improve self.
Feedback helps me improve and grow
Have a great day!