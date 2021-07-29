I Love Me A Good Book!

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi guys.
Here's a editorial style illustration I did of my girlfriend, Mae.
She love's reading and I wanted to create something special for her.
This might be an ongoing project of me drawing my girlfriend, this might not. For now, enjoy, haha.
I really enjoy looking at editorial style illustration and I'm passionate about getting more into it, especially working on my character forms, I'd really appreciate any feedback as I am trying to get more into the character illustration and editorial illustration field.
If you're a instagram nerd like me, feel free to follow me at :
https://www.instagram.com/richard_average/
If you want to do some work together, pop me a mail me at :
richardisaverage@gmail.com
Thank You !