ZaZa: Flaunt Your Flower

ZaZa is for those who aspire for more, in life and in their cannabis! From the boardroom to the living room, for the everyday hustlers who know that quality is everything! Breathe the culture!

In this dead direction we stretched the brand to be as luxurious as we possibly could make it while other directions we focused on street-culture. When testing the brand out we found that this aesthetic was resonating with 30's + while we were trying to target 20's. For that reason this direction was cut.

Design Credits:

Lead Design Libby Connolly

Design Sara Aube

Creative Director / Cheerleader Britton Stipetic

