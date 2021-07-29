Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 081 :: Status Update

Daily UI 081 :: Status Update
This status update allows users to inform their friends/followers of what they're doing or what they've done recently. A user can choose the visibility of their update, add links, images or videos, and even use voice to text.

