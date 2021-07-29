Daily UI / 100 Days of Ui

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I am new to dribble and excited to make functional and beautiful elements. These screens are my first two prompts for the #100daysofUI #DailyUI #1 #2 . I am curious to see how much my work and self grow within the next 100 days. And hopefully meet some new people and get some meaningful gigs out of it.