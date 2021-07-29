Daily UI / 100 Days of Ui

Lauretta Geraldo

I am new to dribble and excited to make functional and beautiful elements. These screens are my first two prompts for the #100daysofUI #DailyUI #1 #2 . I am curious to see how much my work and self grow within the next 100 days. And hopefully meet some new people and get some meaningful gigs out of it.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
