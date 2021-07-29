DiRaAl

Irony

Irony logo design sketch illustration digitalart
A skectch of a T-Shirt logo, the client never replied back but at least i got this sick stallion. Unfortunately this horse never even started to be stopped

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Come on, let's make a feeling look like a cartoon!
