Netflix For Games – Motion Exploration

Netflix for games design concept. Turn on sound for better experience.

I created the concept a few days back but couldn't animate because after effects wasn't working at all. After trying all sorts of fix and getting really frustated 😫 it finally worked after big sur software update from v11.4 to v11.5.1 .

Images and Music credits goes to their respective owners.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
