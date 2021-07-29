Recipes home page

Cлaвeн Ђервида

Cлaвeн Ђервида
Cлaвeн Ђервида
My best friend told me to design a simple home page for recipes. I used a wordmark because I did not have any ideas for the logo. The reason why I chose green as the primary color is to represent food as health. The font for the wordmark is BioRhyme and for the body is Inter. One of the main reasons why I choose BioRhyme font over others is the number of styles (5 styles in total). I would love to hear your feedback on the font and color scheme.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
