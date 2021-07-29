Recipes home page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My best friend told me to design a simple home page for recipes. I used a wordmark because I did not have any ideas for the logo. The reason why I chose green as the primary color is to represent food as health. The font for the wordmark is BioRhyme and for the body is Inter. One of the main reasons why I choose BioRhyme font over others is the number of styles (5 styles in total). I would love to hear your feedback on the font and color scheme.