Logo for the poultry farm "Novorossiysk"

I accidentally stumbled upon the site of the local poultry farm "Novorossiysk" and decided to make a concept of a new logo for them. I took the old elements from their logo and took a fresh look at them. I also added green to the main red color, which symbolizes organic production. This color is found in the pattern as well as on various backgrounds.