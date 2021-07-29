Artyom Kolesnikov

Logo for the poultry farm "Novorossiysk"

Artyom Kolesnikov
Artyom Kolesnikov
  • Save
Logo for the poultry farm "Novorossiysk" logodesign graphic design flat logo design branding
Download color palette

I accidentally stumbled upon the site of the local poultry farm "Novorossiysk" and decided to make a concept of a new logo for them. I took the old elements from their logo and took a fresh look at them. I also added green to the main red color, which symbolizes organic production. This color is found in the pattern as well as on various backgrounds.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Artyom Kolesnikov
Artyom Kolesnikov

More by Artyom Kolesnikov

View profile
    • Like