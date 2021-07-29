Dikshit Kashyap

Music player app

Dikshit Kashyap
Dikshit Kashyap
  • Save
Music player app songs play musicapp musicplayer music app ui pastel illustration dailydesign quickdesign design
Download color palette

Today I made a music player app took me around 3 hours to complete it. The images are sourced from Google.

Dikshit Kashyap
Dikshit Kashyap

More by Dikshit Kashyap

View profile
    • Like