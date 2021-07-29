DailyUI #016 - Email Receipt - A Day Of Us Merch.

Day 17 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Credits of idea to A Day Of Us (https://www.youtube.com/c/Adayofus). I love her animations and I'm so happy that they've launched their own merchandise line of plushies and keyrings! I'm tempted to buy, but I really don't need stuffed toys or keyrings :( I wish there was a sticker pack though!

This is what I imagine the email receipt to look like if I were to buy from their store :) https://todacstudio.com/products/plushie