Tumo, the Robot Detective

Tumo, the Robot Detective mascot unitedhealthcare illustration character design branding watson sherlock optum engineer optum
"Sherlock Holmes" character illustration commissioned for Optum™ Engineer's mascot, Tumo, and his pup detective pal. Each executive involved had a different breed of corgi, so multiple variants were created to be swapped in and out.

