Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Nikiforov

Appointment details popup

Alex Nikiforov
Alex Nikiforov
Hire Me
  • Save
Appointment details popup app ux management product web design schedule interface event details calendar appointment modal popup pop up
Download color palette

Exploring new style of the appointment details popup. Revision in progress.

Alex Nikiforov
Alex Nikiforov
The designer who creates products people love to use
Hire Me

More by Alex Nikiforov

View profile
    • Like