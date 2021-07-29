Rija

The Holloway Typeface

The Holloway Typeface graphic design vintage font typeface app ui vector typography logo illustration design branding
Say hi to Holloway Typeface! We're back with one of a kind product that will fulfill your needs for your design project, branding, apparel, etc. Holloway typeface is a unique monoline serif font that have swashes as the main feature. Just play around and see for yourself! You can download project on Envato

