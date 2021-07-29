Build beautiful proposals in WillowSpace - a CRM for designers.

Managing clients can be simple, seamless & beautiful. Create lead capture forms, beautiful proposals, flexible invoicing, easy upsells, and client portals you’ll actually want to use — WillowSpace is a client management platform built with design in mind.

Proposals don't have to be dry. Create beautiful options or upload your own and have your leads accept or decline with the click of a button. Plus, if they DO decline, they're prompted to provide a reason giving you invaluable insights into decision-making and improvements.