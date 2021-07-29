Modern Technology Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello my belove friends all around the world...today i introduce a brand new, eye-catching and Creative logo...it's TECHNOLOGY Logo Named "Bird Tech" and slogan is "simple solutions for complex connections..you guys, just look at few nest around the bird, its looks like complex connection and Bird is just symble..its means smothly and quickly we soloved every complexity connections ...hope you will enjoy it lot..
#technology , #tech, #innovation , #engineering #business ...
If you have any query or want to more about that logo then feel free contact with me
Contact Information:
Facebook I'd: Haqlutful32
Behance I'd: Haqlutful32
WhatsApp: +8801716419489
E-mail: haqlutful32@outlook.com
Thanks for watching
Love from my heart and gift for everyone, just look at top right side of my main logo