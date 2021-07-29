Lutful Haq

Modern Technology Logo

Lutful Haq
Lutful Haq
  • Save
Modern Technology Logo colorful logo gradient logo dribbble logo design illustrator creative logo modern logo corporate business ui icon apps icon branding brand identity logos logo engineering innovation tech logo technology logo
Download color palette

Hello my belove friends all around the world...today i introduce a brand new, eye-catching and Creative logo...it's TECHNOLOGY Logo Named "Bird Tech" and slogan is "simple solutions for complex connections..you guys, just look at few nest around the bird, its looks like complex connection and Bird is just symble..its means smothly and quickly we soloved every complexity connections ...hope you will enjoy it lot..
#technology , #tech, #innovation , #engineering #business ...

If you have any query or want to more about that logo then feel free contact with me

Contact Information:

Facebook I'd: Haqlutful32
Behance I'd: Haqlutful32
WhatsApp: +8801716419489
E-mail: haqlutful32@outlook.com

Thanks for watching
Love from my heart and gift for everyone, just look at top right side of my main logo

Lutful Haq
Lutful Haq

More by Lutful Haq

View profile
    • Like