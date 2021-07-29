Tjan Vinsensius

Furniture Shopping App UI Exploration - Riviera

vector ux app branding design graphic design ui
Hello!
Here is my exploration of a made-up furniture brand that I made myself, Riviera.
I am trying to emulate an approachable design that can also be professional.
Feedbacks are greatly appreciated. Thank you!

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
