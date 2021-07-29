Ekaterina Efremova

DailyUI challenge: Music Player #009

DailyUI challenge: Music Player #009 app gradient mobile mobile app music player 009 uichallenge challenge dailyui figma graphic design ui
Hey pals, check out my today's UI player design! What do you think about it? Please smash L if you like it <3

Do you listen Normani? I found that I've heard her voice in many songs already, but didn't listen particularly to her. She has a new song with Cardi B actually.

