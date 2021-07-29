Daily UI #005 App Icon Design

Hello dribbblers! Here's my design for a fictional 🍩Donut🍩 Delivery service. Needless to say that it was an interesting challenge to take on, I had to recur to some references to propose an attractive, explicit and representative icon for the challenge. As a personal touch, I implemented flat design as well as shadows on the icon to make it stand out from the rest of apps on homescreens.

