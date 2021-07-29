Kawshik Ghosh

Sylvie (Lady Loki) Vector Portrait

Sylvie (Lady Loki) Vector Portrait graphic art graphic design 2d art digital portrait mcu marvel sophia di martino loki lady loki sylvie illustration design art vector illustration vectorart vector portrait illustration adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
This is the vector representation of Lady Loki aka Sylvie Laufeydottir, played by Sophia Di Martino. I used Adobe Illustrator for the portrait and Adobe Photoshop for the background.

