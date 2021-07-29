Kristin Bural

Logo Mark: Coffee Shop Cup

Kristin Bural
Kristin Bural
  • Save
Logo Mark: Coffee Shop Cup cup design mug design winery minimalist logo modern illustration branch illustration nature illustration fine line modern logo logo badge coffee beans coffee logo coffee shop
Download color palette

Creekside Bean + Vine is a coffee shop and winery that is community-centric. This logo mark shows a coffee bean branch in a modern, fine-line aesthetic.

Kristin Bural
Kristin Bural

More by Kristin Bural

View profile
    • Like