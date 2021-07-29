Maria Badasian

Proud of You

Proud of You star shape shapes yellow pink digital drawing halftone bitmap checker pattern gradient color exploration digital art typography
I had an idea to overlay the same repeating gradient, only flipped, on top of each other. So each layer is the same pink to yellow gradient working together. They are separated by blocks of white, texture, and patterns.

