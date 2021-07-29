Kristin Bural

Clipboard Menu: Coffeeshop + Winery

Kristin Bural
Kristin Bural
  • Save
Clipboard Menu: Coffeeshop + Winery minimalist print creative print print collateral spearfish south dakota modern restaurant menu design modern clipboard winery coffee shop multi page menu clipboard menu menu
Download color palette

6 page flippable clipboard menu. Pages are separated by food/drink availability at that time of day!

Kristin Bural
Kristin Bural

More by Kristin Bural

View profile
    • Like