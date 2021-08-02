Hareesh ✪

Nike product landing page redesign concept

Nike product landing page redesign concept 2021 trend dribbble best shot web product running ecommerce sneakers shoes footwear fashion lebron nike landing page flat concept minimal ux clean ui design
  1. screen01.png
  2. screen02-min.png
  3. Screen03.png

Hi There,
This is a product landing page concept for Nike LeBron 17 shoe. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome

Check the attachment for the full crisp view.

screen02.png
20 MB
Download
UI/UX Designer @DIB, Previously: Smartron & Grofers
