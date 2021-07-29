Kristin Bural

Primary Stacked Logo: Creekside Bean + Vine

Primary Stacked Logo: Creekside Bean + Vine modern modern type sanserif type diamond logo feminine logo navy gold badge logo floral illustration hand illustrated fine line logo coffee beans coffee logo winery coffee shop
Final hand-illustrated logo identity for a modern, community-centric coffee shop + winery in Spearfish, SD.

