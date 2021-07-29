Grégory Féron

Arcade Station - Weekly Warm‑Up

Hi Dribbblers! This is my contribution for the 'Weekly warm-up' no 76 (Subject: Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade).

Hope you like it

Rebound of
Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
