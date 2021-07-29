Raqibul Amin

Farmfield

Raqibul Amin
Raqibul Amin
  • Save
Farmfield logo farming branding organic logo agriculture logo farm logo
Download color palette

A symbolic logo for an urban agriculture startup "FarmField" in Bangladesh.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Raqibul Amin
Raqibul Amin

More by Raqibul Amin

View profile
    • Like