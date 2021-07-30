Rohan Bhangui

Texx Records (Unused)

Texx Records (Unused) texx records illustrator music minimal logo
A concept I came up with for a record label logo I was working on. Let me know what you think!

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Hello from Toronto!
