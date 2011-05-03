Ross MacKintosh

Bindi

Ross MacKintosh
Ross MacKintosh
Hire Me
  • Save
Bindi ui design web interface
Download color palette

Something I did a loooooong time ago.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Ross MacKintosh
Ross MacKintosh
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ross MacKintosh

View profile
    • Like