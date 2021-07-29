Gabrielle Ng

Critters of Canada

Gabrielle Ng
Gabrielle Ng
  • Save
Critters of Canada childrens illustration canada animals vector cute illustration cute art illustration
Download color palette

The title says it all. I did this illustration for Canada's 150th Anniversary. Can you guess what these animals are?

Gabrielle Ng
Gabrielle Ng

More by Gabrielle Ng

View profile
    • Like