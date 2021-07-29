Tiamiyu Mubarak

Settings Page

50 Days design challenge

Day 7: Settings Page

settings is an app that lets you customize your device to fit your preferences. In general, a smart device has settings for wireless connections, device-related options, such as screen brightness, notification sounds, and date and time, and privacy and security controls, such as location services and screen lock set-up.

