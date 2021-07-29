Shreemoyee Banerjee

Social App Concept

Social App Concept
An app aimed towards helping an individual to make friends and acquaintance when they move to a new neighbourhood -

I focused on making the app social, where people could connect with each other. Along with that, people could be part of groups and engage with people based on their interests and/or involved in social activities (workshops, festivals) around the neighbourhood and feel at home!

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
