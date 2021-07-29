tehreem khurshid

Lazarus

tehreem khurshid
tehreem khurshid
Hire Me
  • Save
Lazarus uiuxdesigner design concepts userexperience uxstrategy uxdesign uidesign animation 3d branding ux vector ui motion graphics logo illustration graphic design design dashboad
Download color palette

Hello friends 👋🏻
I am excited to share "LAZARUS Dashboard Design" exploration on today with you.
Hope you will like this design concept ❤️

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

tehreem khurshid
tehreem khurshid
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by tehreem khurshid

View profile
    • Like