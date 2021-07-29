Problem: A helpful app for you 5 years ago?

Answer: Back then I was in college and I remember how difficult it was to manage time, between classes and assignments. On top of that I was the secretary of my college club (humble brag), so back then a task manager or to-do list app would be a life saver for me. So, I designed a to-do list app keeping that in mind.

checkout the whole project

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124387065/To-do-list-App-UI/modules/706790271